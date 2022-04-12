Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($2.08) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.02) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 177.40 ($2.31).

Shares of HOC opened at GBX 136.20 ($1.77) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 119.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 129.54. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 68.25 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 210.40 ($2.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £699.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru.

