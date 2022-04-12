Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Downgraded by TheStreet

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BLCM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $4.04.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.51. Analysts forecast that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

