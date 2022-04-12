Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d- rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a sell rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BLCM opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.38. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.51. On average, analysts predict that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

