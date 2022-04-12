Beacon (BECN) Trading Down 25.4% Over Last Week

Beacon (BECN) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001019 BTC on major exchanges. Beacon has a total market cap of $719,357.98 and $67,034.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beacon has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015169 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000380 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000118 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

