BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Short Interest Update

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BESIY stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.43. 943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.76. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.34. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $98.23.
BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 59.29% and a net margin of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $196.41 million for the quarter.
About BE Semiconductor Industries (Get Rating)
BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BE Semiconductor Industries (BESIY)
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.