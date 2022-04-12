BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Short Interest Update

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BESIY stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.43. 943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.76. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.34. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $98.23.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 59.29% and a net margin of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $196.41 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BESIY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

About BE Semiconductor Industries (Get Rating)

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

