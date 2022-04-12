Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,179,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $656,037,000 after acquiring an additional 450,555 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,220,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,370,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 19,221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,068,000 after acquiring an additional 903,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Baxter International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 847,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,151,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

NYSE BAX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,684. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.84. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.27%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

