Barnett & Company Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 1,644.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $697,000. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $600,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,049,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,478,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 634,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,306,000 after purchasing an additional 44,248 shares during the period.

SPTS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.62. 73,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,667. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $30.70.

