Barnett & Company Inc. Buys 480 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 23,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 25,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,897,648. The stock has a market cap of $280.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $64.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.35.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 354,118 shares of company stock worth $21,991,445 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

