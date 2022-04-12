BARK (NYSE:BARK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIGINAL BARK is a dog-centric company. It devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services and content. ORIGINAL BARK, formerly known as Northern Star Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get BARK alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BARK. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BARK presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.64.

NYSE:BARK opened at $3.45 on Monday. BARK has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $140.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BARK will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BARK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BARK by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of BARK in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BARK in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of BARK in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BARK in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

BARK Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Original BARK Company, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Eats name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BARK (BARK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BARK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.