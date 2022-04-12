Barclays Lowers STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) to Equal Weight

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STM. Citigroup upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of STM opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.48. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.44.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at $7,630,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,121 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $26,053,000 after buying an additional 162,778 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 436,100 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $19,027,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.