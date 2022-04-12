Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 158,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.14% of IVERIC bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 68,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 375,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IVERIC bio news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 4,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $89,042.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,682 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,631 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ISEE traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $17.00. 1,010,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.45. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $19.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.73.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISEE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

