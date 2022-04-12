Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 60 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 240.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $686.52.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total transaction of $3,674,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,948 shares of company stock worth $26,914,833. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $524.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $561.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $605.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

