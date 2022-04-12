Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 3,634.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,196 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 14.8% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,380,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,256 shares of company stock worth $4,365,373 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.10.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

