Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases Shares of 27,548 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 102,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 20,378 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.78.

D stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.52. 2,918,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,218,166. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

