Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases Shares of 202,949 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 202,949 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 35,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 82,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.2% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 295,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,339,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,010,317. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

