Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases Shares of 15,231 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $62.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.46, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.84. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.79 and a 52-week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $3,440,932.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,106 shares of company stock worth $14,143,738. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

