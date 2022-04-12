Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 5,321 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1,004.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 22.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,043.00 to $966.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $916.50.

NYSE BLK opened at $728.38 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $660.15 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $748.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $843.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $110.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

