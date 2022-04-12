Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,960 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 131.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $533.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.14.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $20.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $486.09. The stock had a trading volume of 579,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,419. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $442.48 and a 12 month high of $679.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $571.36. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 1.00.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

