Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New Investment in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $90.21. 1,151,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.67. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.12 and a 52-week high of $91.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.41.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

