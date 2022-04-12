Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New Investment in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 111.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $559.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Anthem from $540.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $494.43.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $10.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $510.64. The stock had a trading volume of 915,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,684. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.81. The company has a market capitalization of $129.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $526.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

