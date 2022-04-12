Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $453,045,000 after purchasing an additional 53,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Albemarle by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,992,000 after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,987,000 after acquiring an additional 523,340 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 807,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,979,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.81.

In related news, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALB stock opened at $206.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $145.64 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 147.66%.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

