Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $4.37 Million in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,445 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,355 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $119,675,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,202,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,158,000 after acquiring an additional 516,582 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,276,000 after acquiring an additional 298,230 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.79.

Shares of CHKP opened at $140.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $149.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.84.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

