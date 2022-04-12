Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $4.20 Million in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 438.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total transaction of $101,671.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,628,541.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,368 shares of company stock valued at $10,714,569 in the last ninety days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SGEN opened at $144.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.74. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.46 and a 1 year high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $429.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.23.

Seagen Profile (Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.