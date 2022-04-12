Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $2.53 Million in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 715.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

NYSEARCA EAGG traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $50.25. 187,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,050. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $56.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.88.

