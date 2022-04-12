Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $1.74 Million in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 86.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,797,000 after buying an additional 1,253,935 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 487,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after purchasing an additional 184,349 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WCN opened at $143.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.66 and a 1 year high of $145.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.84 and its 200 day moving average is $131.05.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 38.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.50.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

