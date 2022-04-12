Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $1.39 Million in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $148,522,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 470,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,669,000 after purchasing an additional 260,249 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,388 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Public Storage by 132.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 348,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,587,000 after acquiring an additional 198,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 58.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,300,000 after acquiring an additional 182,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PSA stock opened at $402.27 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $257.62 and a 12 month high of $411.89. The stock has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.69.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 81.05%.
In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on PSA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.38.
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
