Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $2.55 Million Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BioNTech by 4.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BNTX. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.18.

Shares of BNTX stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.55. 1,069,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,032. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $118.29 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of -0.69.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.20% and a return on equity of 142.70%. The company’s revenue was up 1501.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 32.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioNTech (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.