Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $2.04 Million Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,945,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,303,000 after purchasing an additional 241,419 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 41.1% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 46,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,412 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Shares of EWG stock opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.22. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.