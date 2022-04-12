Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.80 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,275 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 76,195 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $847,620,000 after buying an additional 7,209,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 174.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,989,824 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $518,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446,306 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 283.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,456 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $391,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,210 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,291,605 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $837,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,182,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,620 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $88.68 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

