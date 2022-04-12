Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys Shares of 49,262 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,810,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,818,000 after acquiring an additional 255,559 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,198,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,956,000 after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,258,000 after buying an additional 1,222,346 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 78.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,144,000 after buying an additional 1,710,715 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Monster Beverage by 9.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,714,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,966,000 after buying an additional 330,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

MNST opened at $82.17 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

