Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys Shares of 18,210 Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,210 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 47.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Guidewire Software by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.11.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $49,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $108,493.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,444 shares of company stock worth $654,255. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.52. The company had a trading volume of 320,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,692. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -58.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.38 and a 1-year high of $130.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.76.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

About Guidewire Software (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.