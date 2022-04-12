Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys New Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 67,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter worth approximately $203,615,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter worth $142,357,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,526,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,101,000 after buying an additional 69,668 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Liberty Global by 236.2% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,983,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,215,000 after purchasing an additional 59,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 19,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $523,625.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,690 shares of company stock worth $3,612,997. Company insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LBTYA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.38.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $30.58. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.44.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 127.35% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

