Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 34,234 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 503.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,234 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 527.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 50.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IP opened at $46.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. International Paper has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.98.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

