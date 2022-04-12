Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $879,738,000 after purchasing an additional 186,873 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,526,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,247,000 after purchasing an additional 250,209 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,266,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,560,000 after purchasing an additional 44,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPG. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.39.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $128.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.33. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.30 and a 52-week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

