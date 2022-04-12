Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $154.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.74 and a 200-day moving average of $140.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $158.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.30%.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

