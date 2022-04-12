Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires Shares of 16,765 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Republic Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 319,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 362,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,503,065.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

Shares of RSG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,916. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.06. The stock has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

Republic Services Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.