Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires New Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.08% of Intellia Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,753,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,621,000 after acquiring an additional 353,970 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,328.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.74.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $61.67 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.47 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.24.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

