Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 59,064 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 845.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,064 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.01. 296,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,747. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $51.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.58.
