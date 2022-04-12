Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 3,807 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,711 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL opened at $79.76 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $70.23 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.28. The company has a market cap of $212.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.