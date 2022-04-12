Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.21.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $114.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $88.98 and a 52 week high of $122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.77.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

