BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Short Interest Up 981.8% in March

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 315,900 shares, an increase of 981.8% from the March 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,246,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 253,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,475. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $7.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.0305 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.24%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

