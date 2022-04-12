Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Trading Up 5.6%

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.24. 7,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,352,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKKT. Zacks Investment Research raised Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKKT. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bakkt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bakkt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Bakkt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. The company was formerly known as VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings and changed its name to Bakkt Holdings, Inc The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

