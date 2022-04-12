Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Trading Up 5.6%

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.24. 7,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,352,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.
Several research firms have issued reports on BKKT. Zacks Investment Research raised Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.83.
About Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)
Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. The company was formerly known as VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings and changed its name to Bakkt Holdings, Inc The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bakkt (BKKT)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.