Baader Bank Reiterates “€29.00” Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($31.52) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($39.13) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($44.57) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($41.30) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €38.00 ($41.30) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($36.96) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €32.55 ($35.38).

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €24.19 ($26.29) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €26.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €27.51. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($29.11) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($35.84).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

