Baader Bank Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €150.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) received a €150.00 ($163.04) target price from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($157.61) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($146.74) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a €128.00 ($139.13) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €139.00 ($151.09) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €152.00 ($165.22) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €138.57 ($150.62).

Shares of SAP traded down €1.08 ($1.17) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €99.34 ($107.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,907,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €102.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €115.01. The company has a market cap of $117.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30. SAP has a 52-week low of €94.48 ($102.70) and a 52-week high of €129.74 ($141.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

