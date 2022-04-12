Azuki (AZUKI) Trading Down 37.3% Over Last 7 Days

Azuki (AZUKI) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, Azuki has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar. One Azuki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0614 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. Azuki has a market cap of $693,088.45 and $82,975.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

