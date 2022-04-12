Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Position Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 302,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.13% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $9,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 288.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 916,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 680,566 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 202.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,426,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,445,000 after purchasing an additional 954,830 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 66,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 49.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 43.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 73,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 22,482 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.45.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $34.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

