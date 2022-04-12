AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 20.78.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AvidXchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

NASDAQ:AVDX traded up 0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 8.27. The company had a trading volume of 45,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,971. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 9.16. AvidXchange has a twelve month low of 6.50 and a twelve month high of 27.43.

In other news, insider Michael Praeger purchased 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

