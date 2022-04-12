Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE AWX opened at $3.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39. The company has a market cap of $14.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.11. Avalon has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $6.07.
Avalon Company Profile (Get Rating)
