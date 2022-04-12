Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AWX opened at $3.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39. The company has a market cap of $14.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.11. Avalon has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $6.07.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

