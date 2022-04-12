AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ARAO opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. AuraSource has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.
AuraSource Company Profile (Get Rating)
