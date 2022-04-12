AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARAO opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. AuraSource has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.

AuraSource, Inc focuses on developing and implementing clean energy and mineral processing technologies. It operates through two divisions, AuraMetal and AuraMoto. The company's core technology includes physical separation, hydrometallurgical, and pyrometallurgy processes. Its AuraMetal is a process based on grinding and separation technologies that separate minerals from other ores; and AuraMoto focuses on sourcing various vendors and customers in the automotive industry.

