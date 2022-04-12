AT&T (NYSE:T) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,229,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 39,200,612 shares.The stock last traded at $19.75 and had previously closed at $19.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.65.

Get AT&T alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after buying an additional 158,535 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 139,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,605.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.